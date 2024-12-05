fb
Thursday, December 5, 2024
U of M

Could Michigan Bring Back A National Champion To Be Their Next OC?

By W.G. Brady
After Michigan’s hard-fought 13-10 victory over Ohio State, head coach Sherrone Moore made the difficult decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell. Despite the Wolverines' success against their biggest rival, the offense under Campbell struggled throughout the 2024 season, leading to the change. Now, Michigan’s focus shifts to finding a replacement to lead an offense that will eventually be spearheaded by the highly touted 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. One potential candidate making waves in the conversation is former Michigan quarterback and National Champion Brian Griese. But while Griese’s name immediately draws excitement, there is also a significant downside to this potential hire.

The Brian Griese Advantage

Griese, who led Michigan to the 1997 national title, is no stranger to the program, and his knowledge of what it takes to win at the highest level is invaluable. Currently, Griese serves as the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers, where he has played a pivotal role in the development of quarterback Brock Purdy. Under Griese’s guidance, Purdy has become one of the NFL’s most efficient quarterbacks, and the 49ers' offense has seen steady growth with Griese's help. Griese’s NFL experience and success make him an attractive option for Michigan, especially given his ties to the university and his ability to mentor young quarterbacks.

The Big Downside: Inexperience as an Offensive Coordinator

However, there is a major downside to hiring Griese: his lack of experience as an offensive coordinator. Despite his success as a quarterbacks coach, Griese has never been in charge of calling plays or running an offense at any level of coaching. At Michigan, where the pressure to perform is immense, this inexperience could be a significant challenge, especially with a quarterback like Underwood coming in as a true freshman who will need strong leadership and development.

Michigan's offensive coordinator position demands someone who can not only develop players but also game-plan, call plays, and manage the offensive side of the ball with precision. Griese’s inexperience in this role raises concerns about how well he would adapt to the responsibilities of an offensive coordinator. While his knowledge of football is undeniable, the transition from coaching quarterbacks to calling plays could prove difficult, particularly in the high-stakes environment of Michigan football.

The Ideal Fit?

Griese’s name is certainly a tempting one for Michigan fans, but the question remains whether his skill set aligns with what the Wolverines need right now. If he were to take the reins, he would bring a wealth of experience as a former player and coach at the highest level, but the lack of play-calling experience could hinder Michigan’s offense at a critical time.

While the idea of Griese returning to Michigan is an exciting one, especially with his ties to the university and his success in the NFL, Michigan’s decision-makers will need to weigh his inexperience as an offensive coordinator against the potential benefits of having him lead the offense. The right hire will be critical as Michigan looks to develop its next generation of quarterbacks and continue building upon its championship aspirations.

