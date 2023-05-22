According to a report from ESPN, the NFL is reportedly investigating a potential second wave of violations of its gambling policy, following the suspension of four Detroit Lions players last month. This surge in gambling-related issues comes five years after a significant ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Lions faced the harshest penalties for gambling policy violations, but it appears they were not alone in their transgressions, and additional suspensions may be on the horizon.

Key Points

NFL investigating a second wave of potential gambling policy violations.

Four Detroit Lions players were suspended last month for betting on NFL and non-NFL games.

Former Lions safety C.J. Moore and receiver Quintez Cephus received one-year bans for betting on NFL games.

and receiver received one-year bans for betting on NFL games. Receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games at the team facility.

and received six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games at the team facility. Multiple staff members were also dismissed for placing prohibited bets.

Moore, Cephus, and Berryhill faced immediate release, while Williams remains the only suspended player still with the team.

Could more Detroit Lions players face suspension for violating Gambling Policy?

From ESPN:

- Advertisement -

In the wake of five players being suspended in April, the NFL is investigating a second wave of potential violations of its gambling policy, multiple sources told ESPN. The uptick in gambling-related issues comes five years after a landmark ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

On May 14, 2018, the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), the federal statute that restricted regulated sports betting to primarily Nevada since 1992. The NFL was a plaintiff in the case and had fought to stop the spread of betting for more than two decades, but it pivoted after losing in the Supreme Court.

The Bottom Line: Spotlight on Policy Violations

The ongoing investigation into potential gambling policy violations shines a spotlight on the need for strict adherence to league policies. With the NFL taking a hard stance on such transgressions, teams and players are under heightened scrutiny. The Lions' case highlights the significance of maintaining the integrity of the game and the severe consequences that can arise from policy violations.