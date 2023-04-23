Could Red Wings consider trading Filip Zadina?

It was thought by the Detroit Red Wings and many others that they were getting a bonafide goal-scoring threat when they made Czech-born forward Filip Zadina their selection in Round 1 (6th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. Zadina himself even promised to make the likes of the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens, both of whom selected before Detroit but passed on him, pay by “filling their net with pucks”.

Filip Zadina hasn't lived up to expectations

Zadina has played in a total of 190 games so far in his career but hasn't been able to strike fear into the hearts of opposing goaltenders the way that he was projected to. His top offensive output came in 2021-22 when he scored 10 goals while adding 14 assists in 74 total games.

- Advertisement -

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman gave Zadina a vote of confidence by signing him to a three-year extension last summer. But in the nine games he played before an injury that kept him out long-term, he didn't register a single point. He'd play in 30 total games, scoring just seven points (3G, 4A).

So, could there be a benefit to both sides with a chance of scenery? The idea was floated by The Athletic:

“Zadina still has two years left on a highly-manageable contract at $1.825 annually, so logic would say he’s back once again,” author Max Bultman writes. “Especially after Yzerman mentioned him among the young players Detroit is counting on for internal offensive improvement next season. But, the thought that Zadina could use a fresh start has been out there enough to land him in this tier, rather than the one above.”

A change of scenery for Filip Zadina could benefit him

As mentioned, Zadina still has two years left on the good faith deal that Yzerman signed him to last summer. Look for Zadina to enter this year with a renewed focus not only on staying healthy, but on becoming a reliable and consistent offensive producer.

The Red Wings need more scoring, and Zadina has the tools to make it happen. Let's hope he can be a regular on the scoresheet next season.