Could the Detroit Lions be looking to add a free agent quarterback to the mix?

As you know by now, Matthew Stafford will soon be (officially) traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

Unless something crazy happens, Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback when the 2021 season begins.

But could the Lions add a free agent quarterback to the mix?

According to a rumor floating around, the Lions are a potential landing spot for Los Angeles Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor.

It does not come as a huge surprise that Taylor is being linked to the Lions as he and new Lions OC Anthony Lynn spent time together with the Chargers.

Taylor, of course, was the Chargers starting quarterback in 2020 before he was replaced by rookie Justin Herbert after Taylor had a needle puncture his lung.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions bring in Tyrod Taylor as a backup for Jared Goff?