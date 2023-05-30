During the offseason, quite a few fans were excited when news broke that the Detroit Lions had brought back OG Graham Glasgow on a 1-year deal. But, is it possible that the Lions decide to move on from Glasgow before the 2023 season begins? According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, that is exactly what could happen.

Key Points

Struggles in 2022: Graham Glasgow's 2022 season with the Denver Broncos was largely disappointing. He started as their right guard but eventually transitioned to the starting center role.

Lingering Injury Impact: Glasgow's lackluster performance in 2022 may have been influenced by a severe ankle injury he suffered in 2021.

Importance of Depth: While cutting Glasgow would be surprising, maintaining a strong offensive line depth is crucial for any team.

Could the Detroit Lions cut Graham Glasgow?

Here is what Risdon has to say about the Lions potentially cutting Glasgow:

The Broncos parted ways with Glasgow after a largely miserable 2022 campaign as their starting center for most of the year after beginning as the starting right guard. Glasgow allowed a league-high (tied) five sacks, was guilty of 10 penalties (3rd-most) and finished in the bottom 10 in both pass blocking and run blocking grades from PFF for regular starting centers.

The gruesome ankle injury he suffered in 2021 definitely impacted Glasgow in 2022. If he’s not better, Glasgow might not beat out Ross Pierschbacher as the backup center or fifth-round rookie Colby Sorsdal (among others) as the top reserve guard. It’s not a given that he does — think of Breshad Perriman back in 2021.

Bottom Line: Cutting Glasgow would be surprising

Personally, I think it would be pretty surprising if the Lions cut Glasgow as I believe he is certainly better than Pierschbacher. As we have found out in the past, having offensive line depth can come in handy, and being a seasoned veteran, Glasgow could end up saving the Lions if an injury occurs. This is especially true when you consider that starting center Frank Ragnow is still dealing with foot issues and he is just a play away from having to be replaced.