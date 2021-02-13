Could the Las Vegas Raiders trash become the Detroit Lions treasure?

Sharing is caring!

One of the biggest needs the Detroit Lions will have when the free agency period begins is wide receiver.

The Lions will have to decide if they want to keep Kenny Golladay around for the 2021 season (rumor is that they are going to use the franchise tag) or if they want to try and convince Danny Amendola to give it one more go before he retires.

But one option for the Lions will soon be available as reports suggest that the Las Vegas Raiders have decided to cut WR Tyrell Williams.

According to some rumors swirling around, the Lions are expected to show some interest as soon as Williams is officially released, as they should.

Williams, who is 29, has a connection with new Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn from their days together with the Chargers.

In 2020, he caught 42 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns with the Raiders.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions bring in Williams?

#Raiders Tyrell Williams a couple of teams expected to show some interest when officially released are the #49ers and the #Lions. #NFL — NFL Rumors & News (@nflrums) February 13, 2021