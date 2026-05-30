Could the Pistons Trade Up for Yaxel Lendeborg?

Detroit has interest in moving up from No. 21 in the 2026 NBA Draft for Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg. The Pistons are set to pick 21st, with that slot locked in through the Minnesota-related swap outcome and also listed on their official draft profile.

That gets attention fast around here for a simple reason. Detroit won 60 games and reached the conference semifinals, so the clearest path to adding real frontcourt help may be to go get a specific player instead of waiting for the board to fall. If the Pistons trade up, Yaxel Lendeborg is the kind of target that would make sense for a roster looking for more size and flexibility at forward.

Why Yaxel Lendeborg fits a real Pistons need

Michigan lists Lendeborg at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds. He is a forward with size, and that matters for a Detroit roster that could use another option at that spot instead of relying only on smaller lineups or a more traditional big.

Lendeborg also checks boxes Detroit fans would want from a rotation forward. In 40 games during Michigan’s title season, he averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 51.5% from the field, 37.2% from three, and 82.4% from the line.

Those numbers point to a player who can do more than stand in the corner or live around the rim. Detroit could use a forward who rebounds, moves the ball, and still keeps the floor spaced. Yaxel Lendeborg’s assist numbers and shooting profile suggest he can handle that kind of role.

Detroit would be targeting versatility, not just size

The appeal here is not only adding another body to the depth chart. Yaxel Lendeborg projects as a forward who can slide between frontcourt spots, help the ball keep moving, and avoid shrinking the floor for Detroit’s creators.

His college track record is deeper than one hot season. Across 112 career games at UAB and Michigan, Lendeborg averaged 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. For a team drafting outside the lottery, that kind of production and experience stands out.

No trade is done, but the target makes sense

No source here confirms an agreed deal, a trade partner, or the cost to move up. The confirmed part is Detroit’s interest in Yaxel Lendeborg and Detroit’s starting draft position, which was set at No. 21 through the swap outcome.

If the Pistons do climb the board for Yaxel Lendeborg, the next question gets interesting in a hurry. Would Detroit view him as immediate forward depth off the bench, or as a bigger lineup piece who can earn minutes fast because of his passing, rebounding, and shooting?