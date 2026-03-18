Could This “Crazy Route” Give the Detroit Lions the NFL’s No. 1 Offensive Line?

The Detroit Lions already boast one of the top offensive lines in football, but what if they pushed things even further?

Mike Payton of A to Z Sports is proposing a bold, unconventional path that could, in his opinion, give Detroit the best offensive line in the league heading into the 2026 season. The idea? It’s aggressive, creative… and definitely not without risk.

The “Crazy Route” Explained

According to the proposal, the Lions could take a three-step approach:

1. Draft a Guard Early

Instead of targeting an edge rusher or tackle, the suggestion is to use a first-round pick on a dominant offensive guard, Vega Ioane out of Penn State.

The idea is simple: fortify the interior at all costs and lean fully into what already makes Detroit dangerous, its ability to control the line of scrimmage.

2. Move Penei Sewell to Left Tackle

Penei Sewell has already proven he can handle the left side, and shifting him there would eliminate the need to find a long-term solution at one of football’s most difficult positions.

That move would also allow Detroit to:

Maximize Sewell’s versatility

Solidify the blindside

Simplify their draft priorities

3. Find a Right Tackle in Round 2

With Sewell shifting left, the Lions could target a right tackle on Day 2, where quality starters are often still available. Payton suggests the Lions select Iowa’s Gennings Dunker, Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor, or Oregon’s Isaiah World.

It’s a strategy built on value and flexibility, rather than chasing premium positions early.

Why the Idea Has Appeal

There’s no question the logic checks out in some ways.

Detroit’s offense thrives when the line dominates. Investing even more heavily in that identity could:

Elevate the run game to elite levels

Give Jared Goff maximum protection

Create one of the deepest offensive lines in the NFL

It’s the kind of move that says: we’re doubling down on what we do best.

The Reality Check

Here’s where things get tricky.

Relying on two rookies to step in and immediately perform at a high level is a major gamble, especially in the trenches, where the jump to the NFL is steep.

Even highly touted prospects often need time to adjust to:

NFL strength and speed

Complex defensive schemes

Weekly consistency

There’s also the ripple effect:

What happens to players already developing on the roster?

Does shifting Sewell disrupt existing chemistry?

Is passing on a pass rusher worth the trade-off?

The Bottom Line

The idea of building the NFL’s best offensive line is appealing, and Detroit is closer than most teams already.

But taking this “crazy route” would require everything to go right:

The rookie guard must hit immediately

The right tackle must develop quickly

The line must build chemistry fast

That’s a lot to ask.

Detroit doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel. They already have one of the league’s top units. Adding to it makes sense, but expecting instant dominance from multiple rookies could be a step too far.