Could this Super Bowl Free Agent Be the Missing Piece for Lions’ Defense?

Could the Detroit Lions be interested in Super Bowl veteran free agent DB Tashaun Gipson? Matt Holder of Bleacher Report suggests that he may be the answer the Detroit Lions are looking for.

Super Bowl free agent safety Tashaun Gipson

Lions’ Defensive Strategy: Integrating Veteran Expertise

If the Lions choose to approach Tashaun Gipson, it would come at a pivotal time. Gipson, with a Pro Football Focus grade of 73.5, holds twelve years of NFL experience, including a notable Pro Bowl selection in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns. His recent two-season stint with the San Francisco 49ers, which included playoff appearances, spotlights his enduring playmaking abilities and valuable postseason experience.

Tashaun Gipson Stats:

Defense & Fumbles Table
GameGameDefDefDefDefDefFumbFumbFumbFumbFumbTackTackTackTack
YearAgeTmPosNo.GGSIntYdsTDLngPDFFFmbFRYdsTDSkCombSoloAstTFL
201222CLEDB391031230231000000.0332670
201323CLEFS391615514314412000000.09563322
2014*24CLEFS39111161581628100000.05228242
201525CLEFS39131320002010000.06042182
201626JAXFS3916161300302000000.0413470
201727JAXSS3916164830677001000.06453114
201828JAXFS39161618087000000.05444101
201929HOUSS39141431051798000000.05137142
202030CHISS381616210097001000.06648180
202131CHISS38121223103130011301.04733141
202232SFOFS31171751410568000000.56143181
202333SFOS3116161260263000001.06041193
CareCare17316533758379681131302.568449219218
4 yr4 yrCLE50421432426223110000.0240159816
3 yr3 yrJAX4848612106716001000.0159131285
2 yr2 yrCHI2828441031100021301.011381321
2 yr2 yrSFO333361670561101.512184374
1 yr1 yrHOU14143105179800.05137142
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 5/28/2024.

Gipson could provide the experience the Lions need to mentor their younger secondary talents, such as Kerby Joseph. Providing stiff competition for starting positions, Gipson’s potential acquisition is viewed as a strategic fit for the Lions, especially after the departures of Tracy Walker and C.J. Gardner-Johnson from their lineup.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder supports this perspective, stating, “the Lions should target the veteran before the season.” This move could potentially offer depth and skilled guidance within the team, which still contemplates its options in the safety position to complement their recent draft selections.

Financial and Team Dynamics Considerations

CategoryAmountRank
Total Cap Allocations$229,156,99530th
Top 51 Cap Space$28,916,5694th
Reserve Lists$029th
Dead Cap$23,054,50617th

Despite the promising benefits of signing a player like Gipson, the Lions must maneuver within their salary cap limitations, having previously secured substantial contracts with Jared Goff and Penei Sewell. Financial considerations are critical, as it is essential for the team to strike a balance between securing experienced talent and nurturing emerging prospects for upcoming seasons.

In the broader NFL landscape, other teams, such as the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints, are also looking to fortify their secondaries, possibly indicating multiple options for Gipson. Meanwhile, standout safety Justin Simmons remains a top free agent, suggesting that the market dynamics could influence the Lions’ decision-making process as the season approaches.

