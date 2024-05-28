Could this Super Bowl Free Agent Be the Missing Piece for Lions’ Defense?

Could the Detroit Lions be interested in Super Bowl veteran free agent DB Tashaun Gipson? Matt Holder of Bleacher Report suggests that he may be the answer the Detroit Lions are looking for.
Lions’ Defensive Strategy: Integrating Veteran Expertise
If the Lions choose to approach Tashaun Gipson, it would come at a pivotal time. Gipson, with a Pro Football Focus grade of 73.5, holds twelve years of NFL experience, including a notable Pro Bowl selection in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns. His recent two-season stint with the San Francisco 49ers, which included playoff appearances, spotlights his enduring playmaking abilities and valuable postseason experience.
Tashaun Gipson Stats:
|Game
|Game
|Def
|Def
|Def
|Def
|Def
|Fumb
|Fumb
|Fumb
|Fumb
|Fumb
|Tack
|Tack
|Tack
|Tack
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Lng
|PD
|FF
|Fmb
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|Sk
|Comb
|Solo
|Ast
|TFL
|2012
|22
|CLE
|DB
|39
|10
|3
|1
|23
|0
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|33
|26
|7
|0
|2013
|23
|CLE
|FS
|39
|16
|15
|5
|143
|1
|44
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|95
|63
|32
|2
|2014*
|24
|CLE
|FS
|39
|11
|11
|6
|158
|1
|62
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|52
|28
|24
|2
|2015
|25
|CLE
|FS
|39
|13
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|60
|42
|18
|2
|2016
|26
|JAX
|FS
|39
|16
|16
|1
|30
|0
|30
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|41
|34
|7
|0
|2017
|27
|JAX
|SS
|39
|16
|16
|4
|83
|0
|67
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|64
|53
|11
|4
|2018
|28
|JAX
|FS
|39
|16
|16
|1
|8
|0
|8
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|54
|44
|10
|1
|2019
|29
|HOU
|SS
|39
|14
|14
|3
|105
|1
|79
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|51
|37
|14
|2
|2020
|30
|CHI
|SS
|38
|16
|16
|2
|10
|0
|9
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|66
|48
|18
|0
|2021
|31
|CHI
|SS
|38
|12
|12
|2
|31
|0
|31
|3
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0
|1.0
|47
|33
|14
|1
|2022
|32
|SFO
|FS
|31
|17
|17
|5
|141
|0
|56
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|61
|43
|18
|1
|2023
|33
|SFO
|S
|31
|16
|16
|1
|26
|0
|26
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|60
|41
|19
|3
|Care
|Care
|173
|165
|33
|758
|3
|79
|68
|1
|1
|3
|13
|0
|2.5
|684
|492
|192
|18
|4 yr
|4 yr
|CLE
|50
|42
|14
|324
|2
|62
|23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|240
|159
|81
|6
|3 yr
|3 yr
|JAX
|48
|48
|6
|121
|0
|67
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|159
|131
|28
|5
|2 yr
|2 yr
|CHI
|28
|28
|4
|41
|0
|31
|10
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0
|1.0
|113
|81
|32
|1
|2 yr
|2 yr
|SFO
|33
|33
|6
|167
|0
|56
|11
|0
|1.5
|121
|84
|37
|4
|1 yr
|1 yr
|HOU
|14
|14
|3
|105
|1
|79
|8
|0
|0.0
|51
|37
|14
|2
Generated 5/28/2024.
Gipson could provide the experience the Lions need to mentor their younger secondary talents, such as Kerby Joseph. Providing stiff competition for starting positions, Gipson’s potential acquisition is viewed as a strategic fit for the Lions, especially after the departures of Tracy Walker and C.J. Gardner-Johnson from their lineup.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder supports this perspective, stating, “the Lions should target the veteran before the season.” This move could potentially offer depth and skilled guidance within the team, which still contemplates its options in the safety position to complement their recent draft selections.
Financial and Team Dynamics Considerations
|Category
|Amount
|Rank
|Total Cap Allocations
|$229,156,995
|30th
|Top 51 Cap Space
|$28,916,569
|4th
|Reserve Lists
|$0
|29th
|Dead Cap
|$23,054,506
|17th
Despite the promising benefits of signing a player like Gipson, the Lions must maneuver within their salary cap limitations, having previously secured substantial contracts with Jared Goff and Penei Sewell. Financial considerations are critical, as it is essential for the team to strike a balance between securing experienced talent and nurturing emerging prospects for upcoming seasons.
In the broader NFL landscape, other teams, such as the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints, are also looking to fortify their secondaries, possibly indicating multiple options for Gipson. Meanwhile, standout safety Justin Simmons remains a top free agent, suggesting that the market dynamics could influence the Lions’ decision-making process as the season approaches.