Could Tigers Target Ke’Bryan Hayes for Crucial Third Base Upgrade Before Trade Deadline?

Are Tigers Eyeing Ke’Bryan Hayes as Third Base Solution Before Deadline?

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Detroit Tigers find themselves in a strategic position atop the American League, and they’re looking to bolster their roster. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Tigers have shown keen interest in acquiring Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, alongside competition from the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs. With deadlines looming, the urgency for a reliable third baseman is palpable.

“The Yankees, along with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs,” Nightengale writes, “Have also expressed interest in Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.” Bob Nightengale of USA Today

A Closer Look at Ke’Bryan Hayes

Hayes, currently under a significant eight-year, $70 million contract that runs through 2029, stands out for his remarkable defensive skills. He ranks among the top five in the league for Outs Above Average, showcasing his value in the field. However, his offensive numbers have been a topic of discussion. This season, he boasts a .244 batting average and a .594 OPS, which, although better than last year’s .233 and .573, still raises eyebrows regarding his offensive contribution.

In previous seasons, Hayes exhibited his potential with a .762 OPS in 2023 and an impressive 1.124 OPS during his rookie year in 2020. Despite current struggles, the Tigers may be hoping that a change of scenery could reignite his offensive spark. –according to Baseball Savant

The Competition for Key Players

The Tigers’ pursuit of Hayes isn’t without its challenges. With a competitive market for third basemen, they need to be ready for potential bidding wars. Alternatives like Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suarez may enter the conversation depending on how the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks perform as the deadline nears. This highlights the importance of the Tigers moving quickly to secure their desired target.

Evaluating the Fit for Detroit

Acquiring Hayes presents a long-term solution for the Tigers at third base, addressing both defensive reliability and the hope of improved offensive production. As the team gears up for a playoff run, adding a player like Hayes could significantly enhance their chances for success. The organization’s focus seems clear: while defense has been a strength, an infusion of offensive capability is necessary to make a deep postseason push.

As the trade deadline inches closer, the Tigers remain on the clock. Let’s see if the arm’s still got life, and whether Hayes can become the third baseman Detroit so desperately seeks.

Related Reads

The Tigers are positioning themselves not just for this season but also looking towards the future. It’s an exciting time, and every move they make will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.

SOCIAL

The Detroit Tigers are eyeing a trade for Gold Glove third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes as they aim to boost their lineup before the upcoming deadline. 🏏⚾ #MLBTrades #TigersHopefuls

QUOTE

“The Yankees, along with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs, have also expressed interest in Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.” — Bob Nightengale, USA Today