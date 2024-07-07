Countdown to Commitment: 4-Star Recruit Andrew Olesh Eyes Michigan Football





The Michigan Football team is poised to potentially secure a significant asset in their recruiting efforts as four-star tight end Andrew Olesh will announce his college decision on Monday at 6 p.m. EST. Olesh, whose final choices include Alabama, Florida, Penn State, and Michigan, has shown impressive potential, particularly standing out in his junior year with 53 catches for 972 yards and 10 touchdowns. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 4 tight end in the Class of 2025 and the No. 84 ranked player overall.

Wolverines Hoping to Land Olesh

The Wolverines appear to be the frontrunners, bolstered by Andrew Olesh’s productive visit in June, during which he connected with current Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. Loveland, who is projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick in 2025, hosted Olesh during his trip, adding a significant motivational factor for the young recruit.

Olesh acknowledged his relationship with Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore as pivotal, noting Moore’s consistent engagement and support throughout the recruiting process. “Colston Loveland is hosting me, and that’s a big deal. He’s projected to be a first-round pick. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with everyone and getting back on campus,” Olesh said prior to his summer visit.

The nation's No. 3 TE Andrew Olesh is excited to get back to Michigan this weekend for his official visit and talks about his interest in the Wolverines: https://t.co/zggOUfWjHt pic.twitter.com/oCrWMIJ1oh June 22, 2024

With a commanding 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame, Andrew Olesh is highly touted for his athleticism and could become a crucial component of Michigan’s future offensive strategies. As the Wolverines await Olesh’s decision, the anticipation within the Michigan community is palpable, aligning with the optimistic outlook for the program’s recruiting success.