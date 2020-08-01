COVID-19/rain could prevent Tigers No. 1 prospect Casey Mize from making debut

It was all set up perfectly…until it wasn’t.
Many fans (including yours truly) have been getting their hopes up that the Detroit Tigers would call up No. 1 prospect Casey Mize to make his Major League Debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.
But now, thanks to COVID-19…and a chance of rain, our hopes may be gone.
Earlier this morning, news broke that multiple St. Louis Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19, putting their upcoming series against the Tigers (2 games in Comerica and 2 games in St. Louis) in jeopardy. It has already been confirmed that the Cardinals game on Saturday against the Brewers has already been postponed and their doubleheader scheduled for Sunday is likely to go the same route.
The Tigers are indeed waiting to see how the Cardinals and weather issues settle in before committing to bringing up Mize. Gardy said Rony Garcia available to pitch today.
If the Tigers’ upcoming matchups against the Cardinals are indeed postponed, that, along with a 50% chance of rain on Sunday, could prevent us from seeing Mize make his MLB debut.
Rain, rain, go away! (And COVID too…)