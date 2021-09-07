COVID-19 strikes Detroit Tigers clubhouse

According to Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch, COVID-19 has stuck the Tigers locker room.

Hinch told reporters that both Joe Jimenez and George Lombard have tested positive for the virus, while Chris Fetter, Josh Paul, and Jeremy Carroll will be away from the team due to contact tracing.

Hinch said the news is “so far, so good” regarding the Tigers and COVID. No additional positive tests. Hinch also thanked his team for its 100 percent vaccination status. Tigers could have lost more players to contact tracing had they not been vaccinated.

Joe Jimenez and George Lombard, who both tested positive, will remain in their hotel rooms in Pittsburgh until they are symptom free. Chris Fetter, Josh Paul and Jeremy Carroll (contact tracing) have returned to Detroit via car. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) September 7, 2021