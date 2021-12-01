Craig Monroe and Matt Shepard “fired up” after Detroit Tigers ink Javier Báez [Video]

The Detroit Tigers quest to find their shortstop ended earlier today, as they inked free-agent Javier Báez to a six year deal worth a reported $140 million.

And you can bet that the figures who will be covering him on a daily basis next season are excited, to say the least. Take a look at what Bally Sports Detroit commentators Craig Monroe and Matt Shepard had to say about the new deal.

“I’m fired up, and I’m sure Tigers fans are fired up too!” exclaimed Monroe. “Listen, the guy is a two-time All Star. He’s a World Series champion. And by the way, he has big time power!”

“Today is a great day for Tigers baseball.”

Craig Monroe and Matt Shepard are excited about the #Tigers signing shortstop Javier Báez. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/cEo8jIuabP — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 30, 2021