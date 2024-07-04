in Tigers News Reports

Craig Monroe Declares Innocence Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Craig Monroe Responds to Sexual Abuse Allegations

Craig Monroe has categorically denied allegations of sexual abuse levied against him. According to a statement from Michael Manley of the law firm Manley & Manley, Monroe, who was working for Bally Sports Detroit as a Detroit Tigers announcer, “vehemently” denies the claims first made public on social media last month.

Allegations and Investigation

A 35-year-old woman alleged that Monroe began grooming her at the age of 12, during his early 20s. She recounted to FOX 2 that the abuse started in Charlotte County, Florida, when her family was Monroe’s host while he played for a minor league baseball team. According to her, the abuse escalated from fondling to intercourse by the time she was 15, and eventually led to Monroe exploiting her sexually even after she turned 18. Florida police have initiated an investigation into the accusations. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with pertinent information to come forward.

Monroe’s Response

In his statement, Monroe’s attorney said, “We will cooperate with law enforcement and are confident that once this case is fully investigated, Craig will be cleared of any wrongdoing.” The statement continued, “Craig Monroe takes allegations of this nature very seriously and would never commit or condone such despicable conduct. He and his family are shocked by these allegations and offer his accuser forgiveness and grace. We trust that law enforcement will uncover the truth regarding her background and motivations.”

Career and Current Status

Monroe had a notable career with the Tigers, playing in more than five seasons, including their 2006 World Series run. Since 2012, he has been a broadcaster for the team. However, following the allegations, he has been indefinitely taken off the air.

