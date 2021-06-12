Craig Monroe describes Justin Verlander’s no-hitter OTD in 2007 [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

It was 14 years ago today that former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander threw his first-career no hitter, achieving the milestone at Comerica Park against the Milwaukee Brewers.

And Craig Monroe, who was a Tigers outfielder and now serves as an analyst on Bally Sports Detroit, was there to take it all in.

“It started from Pitch 1 – it seemed like he just kept getting better,” Monroe said during today’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

It was on this date in 2007 that Justin Verlander tossed his 1st career no-hitter, and our own @CMo_27 was there to take it all in. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/QzYjc4CHuJ — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 12, 2021