Craig Monroe describes Justin Verlander’s no-hitter OTD in 2007 [VIDEO]

It was 14 years ago today that former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander threw his first-career no hitter, achieving the milestone at Comerica Park against the Milwaukee Brewers.

And Craig Monroe, who was a Tigers outfielder and now serves as an analyst on Bally Sports Detroit, was there to take it all in.

“It started from Pitch 1 – it seemed like he just kept getting better,” Monroe said during today’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

