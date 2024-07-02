Craig Monroe Removed from Tigers TV Amid Sex-Abuse Allegations





Craig Monroe Removed from Tigers Broadcasts Following Abuse Claims

According to a report from the Detroit News, Craig Monroe, a longtime analyst for the Detroit Tigers, was removed from his role on the team’s television and radio broadcasts shortly after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced online. A woman accused Monroe of ongoing sexual molestation starting in the late 1990s when he was playing in a minor-league organization in Florida.

Immediate Response from Bally Sports Detroit

Monroe, who has been absent from broadcasts since June 9, was at Comerica Park preparing for a Tigers’ game on June 11 when a social media post detailing the abuse claims was noticed by Bally Sports Detroit executives. Within 30 minutes, Monroe was asked to leave the stadium, according to a source familiar with the incident.

Joint Statement and Investigation

The Detroit Tigers and Bally Sports Detroit released a joint statement acknowledging the allegations: “Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers are aware of the social-media allegations and take them seriously. As previously stated, Mr. Monroe has not been on the broadcast schedule, and that will continue on an indefinite basis.”

The woman’s allegations have led to an active investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The sheriff’s office has called for anyone with additional information to come forward. Despite repeated attempts, Monroe has not responded to messages from The Detroit News, and the woman has also not replied to outreach efforts by the publication.

Details from the Accuser

In an anonymous interview with WJBK-TV, the accuser detailed her experiences, stating that Monroe lived with her family when the abuse occurred. She was 12 years old at the time, and Monroe was 20.

Temporary Replacement and Monroe’s Career

While the investigation continues, Monroe, who was paid on a per-game basis and received no benefits, will remain off the broadcast schedule. His role has been filled by other analysts, including Kirk Gibson and Dan Petry. Monroe joined the Tigers’ broadcast team in 2012 and became the lead TV analyst with Bally Sports Detroit in recent years. He also contributed to the Tigers’ radio broadcasts.

Monroe’s Background and Ongoing Investigation

Monroe began his major league career with the Texas Rangers in 2001 and played for the Tigers from 2002 to 2007, including during their 2006 World Series run. The allegations against Monroe have yet to be resolved, but both the Tigers and Bally Sports Detroit have emphasized the seriousness with which they regard the claims, opting to leave the investigation to the authorities.