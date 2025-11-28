Craig Reynolds Finds New Home After Being Waived By Detroit Lions

The New England Patriots are dipping into the Detroit Lions‘ pipeline again, this time adding veteran running back Craig Reynolds to their practice squad, per Aaron Wilson. The move comes just two days after the Lions waived Reynolds on November 26, ending his five-season run in Detroit.

Reynolds arrived at Gillette Stadium on Thursday morning and is expected to join the team officially pending a physical.

A Reliable Veteran With Real NFL Mileage

Reynolds isn’t a flashy signing, but he is the exact type of dependable, assignment-sound back the Patriots historically love.

Across 60 career games, Reynolds has totaled:

154 carries, 658 rushing yards, and 1 rushing touchdown

258 receiving yards on 25 catches

A career 4.3 yards per carry

785 special teams snaps, including 56% of ST snaps this season

That last line matters a lot — Reynolds built his Lions career on being a rock-solid special teamer, logging 740 special teams snaps just with Detroit. He’s not simply a running back depth piece; he’s a trusted four-phase special-teams worker.

A Quiet 2025 Season, But Still NFL-Useful

With Jahmyr Gibbs becoming one of the league’s most explosive stars and David Montgomery retaining his short-yardage role, Reynolds’ opportunities in Detroit dried up this year.

In 7 games in 2025, he recorded:

3 carries for 4 yards

0 receptions

1 special teams tackle

105 special teams snaps (56%)

Detroit simply ran out of touches, not out of respect for what Reynolds brings.

Why the Patriots Make Sense

The Patriots have been cycling through depth running backs all season because of injuries and inconsistent special teams play. Reynolds checks both boxes:

Experienced RB3/RB4 who doesn’t make mistakes

High-effort pass protector

Elite special teams effort and availability

Locker-room positive — extremely well-liked in Detroit

This is the type of signing that doesn’t trend nationally but absolutely helps stabilize the back end of a depth chart.

A Fresh Opportunity After a Strong Detroit Run

Reynolds’ story in Detroit was quietly one of the NFL’s best under-the-radar tales — the former Division II standout from Kutztown made the roster in 2021 as a tryout player and went on to appear in 55 games for the Lions. His best stretch came in 2021 and 2023, where he posted:

230 rushing yards (2021)

179 rushing yards (2023)

He was tough, reliable, and beloved by both teammates and fans.

Now, he gets a chance to carve out a role in New England, and based on his history, it wouldn’t be surprising if he sticks.