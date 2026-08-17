Former Lions RB Craig Reynolds Finds New Home

Former Detroit Lions fan favorite Craig Reynolds has found a new NFL home, and it comes with a familiar organization.

According to ESPN Commanders reporter John Keim, Reynolds is signing with the Washington Commanders after working out for the team over the weekend.

The move comes just days before Washington travels to Ford Field to face the Lions in Saturday’s preseason matchup.

Craig Reynolds Heads Back to Washington

For Reynolds, this is actually a return to where his NFL career began.

The former Kutztown running back entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2019, appearing in three games before stops with Atlanta and Jacksonville eventually led him to Detroit.

That is where Reynolds found a home.

He joined the Lions in 2021 and spent parts of five seasons in Detroit, developing into a dependable reserve running back and special teams contributor. Reynolds became especially popular with Lions fans after seemingly coming out of nowhere to rush for 112 yards against Arizona during the 2021 season.

Detroit eventually waived Reynolds in November 2025, ending his lengthy run with the organization. He later joined New England’s practice squad and was part of the Patriots organization during its run to Super Bowl LX.

Over 60 career regular-season games, Reynolds has rushed 154 times for 658 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, while adding 25 receptions for 258 yards. He has also been a significant special teams contributor throughout his career. (Pro Football Reference)

Reynolds appeared in seven games for Detroit in 2025 before being released, receiving just three carries for four yards as his offensive role diminished.

Commanders Add Experienced Depth

Washington’s decision to bring in Reynolds comes with veteran running back Jeremy McNichols currently sidelined. The Commanders already have a crowded backfield featuring Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Kaytron Allen, Jerome Ford and others competing for roles.

Reynolds brings something Washington knows it can use: experience, versatility and special teams ability.

And Lions fans certainly know what he brings.

Reynolds was never a star in Detroit, but he became one of those players teammates and fans could count on whenever his number was called. That reputation helped turn “Netflix” into a legitimate fan favorite during the early years of the Dan Campbell era.

He remained popular enough in Detroit that his journey with New England was still worth following during the Patriots’ Super Bowl run.

Bottom Line

Craig Reynolds is getting another NFL opportunity.

The former Lions running back is reportedly signing with Washington, bringing his career full circle by returning to the organization that originally gave him his first NFL opportunity in 2019.

And the timing could not be much better.

If Reynolds is able to get up to speed quickly enough, he could find himself back at Ford Field on Saturday, only this time wearing a Commanders uniform.