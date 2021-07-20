Crazed Yankees’ fan runs on field, gets destroyed by freaky-fast security dude [Video]

Sharing is caring!

The New York Yankees are not living up to their hype heading into the 2021 season and their fans are losing their minds.

After a fan threw a baseball at a Red Sox player the other day, on Tuesday night, a fan with a backpack ran out onto the field.

Take a look as the fan is trying to make it across the field but is chased down by a freaky-fast security guard who catches him before starting a beatdown.

We included a few different angles.

It took seven stadium workers/officers to keep this fan down after he ran on the field 😳 pic.twitter.com/XnMSeISG4z — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 21, 2021

A fan ran on the field and a Yankees security guard stone cold stunnered him and killed him pic.twitter.com/7d5wLKJYgX — Joey🧙‍♂️ (@J__D__S) July 21, 2021

One day a kid throws a ball at a player and the next day, a fan runs on to the field at Yankee Stadium. Sigh. https://t.co/bSDNvnSPM7 — Will Chiarucci (@WillChiarucci) July 21, 2021

Fan on the field at the Yankees game! pic.twitter.com/MgNlN6bPMx — Pub Sports Radio ™ (@PubSportsRadio) July 21, 2021