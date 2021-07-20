Crazed Yankees’ fan runs on field, gets destroyed by freaky-fast security dude [Video]

by

The New York Yankees are not living up to their hype heading into the 2021 season and their fans are losing their minds.

After a fan threw a baseball at a Red Sox player the other day, on Tuesday night, a fan with a backpack ran out onto the field.

Take a look as the fan is trying to make it across the field but is chased down by a freaky-fast security guard who catches him before starting a beatdown.

We included a few different angles.

