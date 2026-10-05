Cris Collinsworth Calls Lions’ Final Drive a ‘Disaster’

Cris Collinsworth was in the NBC booth with Mike Tirico for the Detroit Lions’ Sunday night game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. Trailing 32-26 in the fourth quarter, Detroit got the ball back with 2:06 to go in regulation.

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The Lions had a chance to win the game right there. Instead, the final drive was a total disaster. Detroit turned the ball over on downs after just four plays and never touched the ball again.

Four Plays, Nine Yards, No First Down

On first-and-10 from their own 13-yard line, quarterback Jared Goff completed a three-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown. On second-and-7 from the 16, Goff was sacked for a six-yard loss by Panthers edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.

On third-and-13 from the 10, Goff threw an incomplete pass intended for Sam LaPorta. On fourth-and-13, Goff completed a 12-yard pass to Isaac TeSlaa, one yard short of the line to gain. Carolina took over with 1:22 on the clock and ran out the rest of it. This was not the drive the Lions had drawn up for the final possession of the game.

Cris Collinsworth Would Have Bet on First Downs

Collinsworth was pointed about the way the drive went. Bridget Reilly of the New York Post wrote up what the NBC analyst said as the Panthers took over on downs.

“I would have bet any amount of money that you wanted to bet that they were going to get at least three or four first downs as easy as they could make them. You just had to be willing to take them. The quick throws. Let your great athletes catch it and run with it and make a play. That was a disaster. That possession by the Detroit Lions was a disaster.”

Detroit Lions Head to Arizona on Sunday

The Lions offense can’t be asked to bail out the defense every single game. It feels as if they have to score more than 30 points every week just to win the game. Detroit fell to 2-2 with the loss and will look to get back on track on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.