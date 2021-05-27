Cubs’ Javier Báez takes advantage of Pirates’ comedy of errors [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

This may be one of the funniest and coolest plays of the MLB season.

Chicago Cubs Javier Báez shortstop hit what should have been an easy groundout this afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but instead, it led to an inexplicable comedy of errors.

First, Pirates first baseman Will Craig forgot that he simply could have tagged the base rather than trying to chase down Javier Báez in a pickle. While that was happening, the Pirates failed to notice Wilson Contreras, who had been on third base, stealing home.

Craig tossed the ball to catcher Michael Perez, who was too late to tag Contreras. Meanwhile, Báez once again took off for first base. Perez hurriedly threw to second baseman Adam Frazier, who was covering first, but flubbed the throw. The ball ended up in the outfield, and Báez was able to make it safely to second base.

The entire sequence needs to be seen to be believed:

Javier Báez.

El Mago.

The Magician. pic.twitter.com/yZX7HgUFCU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 27, 2021