Current and former 97.1 The Ticket radio personalities pay their respects to Jamie Samuelsen

Within the past hour, the heartbreaking news broke that Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket had died at the age of 48 after a battle with colon cancer.

Following the news, many current and former 97.1 The ticket personalities took to Twitter to pay their respects to Jamie.

I personally have been listening to Jamie since he began at WDFN 1130 AM over 20 years ago and though we only met a couple of times, it feels like I lost a friend.

Rest In Peace, Jamie. You will never be forgotten.

I am so sad and sorry to pass this along, at the family's request. Jamie Samuelsen, the best damn friend you could ever have, a tremendous broadcaster on @971theticketxyt passed away tonight at 48. He was surrounded by his wonderful family, and he went peacefully. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) August 2, 2020

2 – Jamie was all goodness and kindness, the sharpest wit and the greatest laugh. He did radio for 25 years in Detroit, and he kept adding friends along the way, as he built a fantastic reputation. He'll be forever missed and forever remembered. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) August 2, 2020

You want to know how tough Jamie Samuelsen was? He was diagnosed with colon cancer 19 months ago, and he never got one damn break. He fought like hell and the cancer wouldn't let up. Not for one minute. But he never wanted people to know until the end. Incredible strength. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) August 2, 2020

I am heartbroken by the passing of my great longtime friend and radio partner Jamie Samuelsen. He was one of a kind. Smart, kind and had a great sense of humor. He battled this for over 19 months.I will miss him dearly. Love you always James K. — michael stone (@stoney16) August 2, 2020

Jamie was not only a great coworker, but more importantly a great friend. One thing I always enjoyed was when he brought his kids into work too. He cared. Rest In Peace brother… Rest In Peace. — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) August 2, 2020

Sending so much to love to his incredible family from our incredible family at @971theticketxyt . Woj he was so incredibly lucky to have you as a best friend. I know he’ll always be with us as we live our best lives to honor 1 of the truly incredible human beings I’ll ever know https://t.co/LcUWoHY6if — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) August 2, 2020

This one hurts. Jamie was such a great mentor to me, a friend, and one of the sharpest/wittiest minds I’ve ever been around. Feel awful for Christy and their 3 wonderful children ❤️ devastated https://t.co/HyyYZJCycd — Kyle Bogenschutz (@KyleBogey) August 2, 2020

Jamie Samuelsen was everything good in this world. Those of us – all of us – who knew him well will tell you the exact same thing. He understood what was important in life. I like, so many of you, loved him very much and am devastated by his passing. — Pat Caputo (@patcaputo98) August 2, 2020