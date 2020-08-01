41.2 F
Current and former 97.1 The Ticket radio personalities pay their respects to Jamie Samuelsen

General Topic
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

Within the past hour, the heartbreaking news broke that Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket had died at the age of 48 after a battle with colon cancer.

Following the news, many current and former 97.1 The ticket personalities took to Twitter to pay their respects to Jamie.

I personally have been listening to Jamie since he began at WDFN 1130 AM over 20 years ago and though we only met a couple of times, it feels like I lost a friend.

Rest In Peace, Jamie. You will never be forgotten.

 

 

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

