Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has made it abundantly clear what he thinks about speculation linking him to the Michigan Wolverines. And judging by his response Thursday night, he isn’t interested in entertaining the idea.

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Following a Nov. 19 report from CBS Sports that identified Cignetti as a potential candidate if Michigan moves on from head coach Kyle Whittingham, the Indiana coach took to social media to deliver a blunt response. He didn’t mince words, and he even included a clown emoji for good measure.

“Fake news created by three SEC media writers. Nice try 🤡”

Cignetti posted the message on his official X account, directly challenging the report that had connected him to a possible opening in Ann Arbor.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus University of Southern California football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why Curt Cignetti Was Linked to Michigan

The speculation began with a Nov. 19 CBS Sports report from John Talty, Richard Johnson, and Chris Hummer examining potential movement on the college football coaching carousel. With Whittingham’s future at Michigan increasingly uncertain, Cignetti emerged as one of several prominent coaches who could theoretically enter the conversation.

The report suggested that Cignetti had concerns about Indiana’s ability to sustain its success financially and replace departing talent ahead of the 2027 season. Those concerns reportedly raised questions about whether a program with Michigan’s resources might appeal to the Indiana coach.

According to the CBS Sports report, sources suggested that Cignetti had discussed the possibility of significant roster turnover with members of his staff. However, the report did not establish that Michigan had formally contacted Cignetti or that negotiations were taking place.

Cignetti clearly wasn’t impressed with the speculation, and his public response left little room for interpretation.

Michigan’s Coaching Situation Continues to Generate Speculation

The rumors come as Michigan faces growing uncertainty following a disappointing 2026 season under Whittingham. The Wolverines are 5-5, and their embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State only intensified questions about the direction of the program.

Michigan has already made one significant coaching change, parting ways with offensive coordinator Jason Beck. The arrival of incoming athletic director Trev Alberts has also fueled discussion about whether Whittingham will return for a second season.

Earlier Thursday, CBS Sports identified five high-profile coaching possibilities if the Wolverines decide to make another change. Along with Cignetti, the names included UCLA’s Bob Chesney, Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, Wake Forest’s Jake Dickert, and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz.

Still, Michigan has not announced a coaching vacancy, and Whittingham remains the Wolverines’ head coach. The conversation surrounding potential replacements remains hypothetical unless the university decides to move in another direction.

Cignetti Sends a Clear Message

Cignetti’s reaction is particularly noteworthy considering what he has accomplished at Indiana. After leading the Hoosiers to a national championship following the 2025 season, he has continued to establish the program as a legitimate contender in the Big Ten.

Indiana enters the weekend with a 9-1 record, while Michigan continues searching for answers during a frustrating season. For Wolverines fans hoping to see Cignetti eventually arrive in Ann Arbor, Thursday’s response certainly wasn’t encouraging.

The Indianapolis Star also reported that a source familiar with the situation rejected the idea of Cignetti leaving Indiana for Michigan. That additional reporting reinforced the coach’s public dismissal of the speculation.

Of course, college football coaching searches can produce unexpected developments, and Michigan’s future remains unsettled. But based on Cignetti’s own words, anyone hoping to see him leave Bloomington for Ann Arbor might want to start looking elsewhere.

One thing is certain: Curt Cignetti has no interest in letting this rumor go unanswered. And he just made the Michigan coaching conversation a little more interesting.