Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Red Wings News Reports

D Brogan Rafferty signs with Detroit Red Wings

By W.G. Brady
34
0

Inside the Article:

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have signed defenseman Brogan Rafferty to a two-year, two-way contract. Rafferty, who is 28, has not appeared in an NHL game since the 2020-21 season when he played in one game for the Vancouver Canucks.

Rafferty by the Numbers

In three career NHL games, Rafferty has zero goals and one assist. (All three games were with the Vancouver Canucks). He spent the last two seasons in the AHL and posted the following stats:

  • 2021-22: 4 goals and 20 assists in 65 games with the San Diego Gulls
  • 2022-23: 9 goals and 42 assists in 72 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds
Previous article
F Daniel Sprong signs with Detroit Red Wings

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Red Wings News ReportsW.G. Brady -

F Daniel Sprong signs with Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have added a forward to the mix by signing Daniel Sprong.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.