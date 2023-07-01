D Brogan Rafferty signs with Detroit Red Wings

Inside the Article: Rafferty by the Numbers

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have signed defenseman Brogan Rafferty to a two-year, two-way contract. Rafferty, who is 28, has not appeared in an NHL game since the 2020-21 season when he played in one game for the Vancouver Canucks.

Rafferty by the Numbers

In three career NHL games, Rafferty has zero goals and one assist. (All three games were with the Vancouver Canucks). He spent the last two seasons in the AHL and posted the following stats: