D.J. Chark explains why he took less to sign with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have a new wide receiver and his name is D.J. Chark.

Chark has officially signed a 1-year “prove it” deal with the Lions but on Thursday, he admitted to the media that he actually passed up longer-term deals to come to Detroit.

Chark explained why he took less to come to the Motor City.

“The games looked completely different,” Chark explained. “I appreciated the hustle, the grit, and the way that they persevered, and went from tying games to winning games, and playing better. I truly appreciate the way this staff kept that team together and have faith in those guys. I know that means a lot to them and I’m ready to be a part of it. I feel like it’s definitely a different feel than what I’ve been experiencing.”

“I want to be around good people. These are good people,” Chark said of the Lions crew. “It feels good to be wanted, I want to be where I’m wanted more than anything at the end of the day. Hats off to Jacksonville. My time there, everybody that I’ve met there and came across, I wish the best for them. But it’s no longer about Jacksonville. It’s about Detroit.”

Chark has speed for days and he gives the Lions the deep threat they wanted to add to their roster for the 2022 season.