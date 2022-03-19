in Detroit Lions

D.J. Chark to wear should-be-retired number with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have a new wide receiver and his name is D.J. Chark.

Chark officially signed a one-year contract with the Lions this week and if he can stay healthy, he will give them the deep threat they lacked in 2021.

We now know that Chark will be wearing a number that should already be retired by the Lions.

That number is No. 4.

Thats right, Chark will be wearing Jason Hanson’s old number for the 2022 season.

Nation, do you think Hanson’s number should be retired or does that not apply to kickers?

