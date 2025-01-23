D.J. Reader on Verge of Being a Detroit Lions Cap Casualty?

Following their unexpected playoff exit at the hands of the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions now turn their attention to the offseason, where they face some crucial decisions. With their 2024 campaign officially in the rearview, the team is in a good financial position with ample salary cap space to make strategic additions and bolster their roster further.

However, as the offseason unfolds, some tough choices may need to be made. One such decision could involve defensive lineman D.J. Reader. According to a recent article from Bleacher Report, Reader is one of the “Most Likely Cap Casualties” for the Lions in 2025. The 31-year-old nose tackle is currently set to earn $13 million in the upcoming season, and releasing him could clear up a significant portion of that salary cap.

D.J. Reader’s Potential Departure

While the Lions have decent flexibility when it comes to their cap situation for 2025, there could be a desire to free up more space to pursue free agents or re-sign some of their key players. If they decide to go this route, D.J. Reader could find himself on the chopping block. Releasing Reader would create an estimated $8 million in cap space, a move that could allow the Lions to make additional moves while retaining younger, foundational players.

The Case for Moving On

The potential decision to part ways with Reader is partially influenced by the current makeup of the Lions’ defensive line. With Levi Onwuzurike hitting free agency and Alim McNeill establishing himself as a key contributor in the middle, the Lions could opt to rely more heavily on McNeill and Onwuzurike (if re-signed). Moving on from Reader could help the Lions maintain financial flexibility while still keeping a solid defensive front in place with McNeill and Onwuzurike together.

Reader, who will be 31 next season, has been a solid contributor for the Lions, but he has also been a part-time player for much of his tenure in Detroit. This could influence the team's decision to go younger and more affordable at the position, especially as they focus on maintaining long-term success and consistency in their defensive line rotation.

What’s Next for the Detroit Lions?

Ultimately, the decision to move on from D.J. Reader will come down to what the Lions prioritize in the offseason. With their cap space in a strong position and the potential for big moves, parting ways with Reader could be a logical step to open up more opportunities to build on a team that came incredibly close to reaching its Super Bowl aspirations.

As the Lions continue to evaluate their roster and strategize for the future, D.J. Reader’s future with the team remains uncertain. However, with the financial flexibility and options at their disposal, Detroit may decide that moving on from the veteran nose tackle is the right call.