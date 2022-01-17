in NFL

Dallas Cowboys appear to have made decision on future of Mike McCarthy

Prior to Sunday’s NFL Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco, there were rumors floating around that if the Cowboys were to lose, head coach Mike McCarthy could be fired with OC Kellen Moore taking over.

Well, the Cowboys did lose to the 49ers (in embarrassing fashion), but it sure sounds like McCarthy will be back for the 2022 season.

On Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones joined 1053 The Fan and he said that he expects McCarthy to remain head coach of the Cowboys.

“Absolutely,” Jones said. “Very confident.”

Nation, is this the correct decision?

What do you think?

