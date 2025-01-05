Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Gets Sniped By Brandon Aubrey [Video]

On Sunday, during the Dallas Cowboys game against the Washington Commanders, a surprising moment unfolded when kicker Brandon Aubrey attempted an onside kick that didn’t quite go as planned. As you can see in the video below, the ball skidded across the turf, eventually hitting a Cowboys cheerleader right in the head.

While the cheerleader seemed to be fine after the surprise hit, her reaction made it clear that she was caught off guard. Fortunately, it was a harmless mishap, but it’s certainly one for the books! Check out the hilarious moment in the video below and enjoy the unexpected play that had everyone talking.