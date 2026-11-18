The Dallas Cowboys are making a significant change to their coaching staff following another disappointing defensive performance. According to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, Dallas is removing defensive play-calling responsibilities from Christian Parker and handing them to veteran assistant Mike Pettine.

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Martin, Adam Schefter and Todd Archer reported Wednesday morning that Parker will remain the team’s defensive coordinator despite losing his play-calling duties. The decision comes after Dallas surrendered 46 points in Sunday’s 46-40 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, dropping the Cowboys to 4-6 on the season.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers coach Mike Pettine against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mike Pettine Takes Over Cowboys Defense

Pettine, who the Cowboys added as a senior defensive assistant on Oct. 12, brings considerable NFL experience to his new responsibilities. The 60-year-old previously served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns and defensive coordinator for the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers.

The move comes one day after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged that the organization was discussing changes to Parker’s responsibilities. Dallas has struggled defensively throughout the season, and Sunday’s performance against San Francisco apparently pushed the organization to make a change.

Parker will retain his defensive coordinator title, but Pettine will now be responsible for calling the defense on game days. The Cowboys will hope the veteran coach can provide an immediate spark as they attempt to salvage their season.

Pettine’s First Test Comes Against the Titans

With Dallas preparing to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Pettine won’t have much time to get things turned around. The Cowboys desperately need defensive improvement if they hope to remain in the NFC playoff conversation.