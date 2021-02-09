Dallas Cowboys drop “head-scratching” offseason hype video

Sharing is caring!

The 2020 NFL season is in the books which means the offseason is officially started for every team in the league.

This also means it’s offseason hype video time!

The Dallas Cowboys are among the NFL teams that has already dropped a “Next Season Starts Now” hype video but as you are about to see, something is missing.

That “something” is quarterback Dak Prescott, who does not appear in the video even once!

Prescott suffered a horrific leg injury during the 2020 season and most expect that the Cowboys will use the franchise tag on him again in 2021.

Or will they let him walk?