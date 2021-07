A report from Jane Slater has Dallas Cowboys fans crossing their fingers.

According to Slater, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has left practice after consulting with a trainer.

Prescott is trying to come back from a horrific leg injury during the 2020 season.

Keeping an eye on QB Dak Prescott. Not competing in team drills here. Garrett Gilbert with the 1’s. Was consulting with trainer before trotting off to locker room #Cowboys — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 28, 2021