Dallas Cowboys fans throw things at officials and their own players following loss to 49ers [Video]

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL Wild Card Playoff game and it was the 49ers who pulled off the upset in “Jerry World.”
Following the game, Cowboys fans were seen throwing things at the referees and their own players as they walked toward the locker room.
Check it out.
For those saying it was directed at refs, that would be equally awful but fan who sent it to me said absolutely at players and they were disgusted by it when I asked… to absolutely make sure that was the case https://t.co/J3WHogtqJF
— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings