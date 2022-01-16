in NFL

Dallas Cowboys fans throw things at officials and their own players following loss to 49ers [Video]

Pure class

13 Views 3 Votes

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL Wild Card Playoff game and it was the 49ers who pulled off the upset in “Jerry World.”

Following the game, Cowboys fans were seen throwing things at the referees and their own players as they walked toward the locker room.

Check it out.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Viral video shows Dallas Cowboys fan crying in stands during matchup vs. 49ers