Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy blames officials following 23-17 loss to 49ers [Video]

It would have been a miraculous comeback win for the Dallas Cowboys had they scored a touchdown on the final play of the game against the San Francisco 49ers but thanks to an awful play call, they did not even give themselves a chance to run a final play.

With 14 seconds on the clock and no timeouts remaining, the 49ers were in a sideline defense and the Cowboys called a quarterback draw.

Dak Prescott rushed the ball straight up the middle of the field before sliding down in bounds as the clock continued to run down. The referee tried to get to the line of scrimmage on time to spot the ball so the Cowboys could spike it, but he instead ran into Prescott, which resulted in the ball being spotted too late for another snap.

Following the game, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media and defended the play call before blaming the officials for not spotting the ball quickly enough.

“That was the best option… it’s the right decision,” McCarthy said.

Check it out.