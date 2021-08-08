Dallas Cowboys help get Matthew Stafford to Pro Football Hall of Fame

In case you have not heard, Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

During his career with the Lions, Johnson’s QB was primarily Matthew Stafford, who now plays for the Rams.

Not surprisingly, Stafford wanted to make sure he could attend Johnson’s big day and thanks to the Dallas Cowboys, that is going to happen.

According to reports, the Cowboys agreed to move a scrimmage with the Rams up a day so that Stafford to get to Canton.

Pretty cool!

After practice with the Cowboys, Sean McVay thanked Mike McCarthy for moving this scrimmage up a day so Matthew Stafford can attend Calvin Johnson’s hall of fame enshrinement tomorrow. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) August 7, 2021