Dallas Cowboys’ Latest Injury Report Boosts Lions’ Chances in Week 6 Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys' defense is dealing with a string of devastating injuries, and that’s good news for the Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 6 matchup. On Friday, the Cowboys officially ruled out All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons and starting linebacker Eric Kendricks. Additionally, defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Marshawn Kneeland have already been placed on injured reserve.

But the hits just keep coming for Dallas. On Saturday, it was reported that starting cornerback and 2023 interception leader DaRon Bland will not be activated to the 53-man roster after returning to practice this week. This leaves the Cowboys without another key piece of their defense.

As a result, the Lions have become 3.5-point favorites for Sunday’s game and are in prime position to capitalize on the Cowboys' depleted defense. Detroit is not only looking to build on their impressive 3-1 start, but also to avenge last season's controversial loss to Dallas, where a crucial illegal touching penalty wiped away a game-changing play.

With the Cowboys' defense missing several top players, including Parsons, Lawrence, Kendricks, and now Bland, the Lions' chances of walking away with a victory seem to be getting better by the day. The Lions, donning their all-white uniforms, will look to take advantage of a weakened Dallas defense and keep their momentum going as they push for a playoff spot this season.