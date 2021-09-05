Dallas Cowboys lose Pro Bowl player for Week 1 matchup vs. Buccaneers

This coming Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys will be without their best offensive lineman when they take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a report from Clarence Hill Jr., Cowboys Pro Bowl RG Zack Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be eligible to play in the season-opener.

This is a huge loss for the Cowboys.

Cowboys best offensive lineman is out for the season opener against the Tampa Buccaneers defense https://t.co/ymKk9KwxA7 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 5, 2021