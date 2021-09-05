Dallas Cowboys lose Pro Bowl player for Week 1 matchup vs. Buccaneers

by

This coming Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys will be without their best offensive lineman when they take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a report from Clarence Hill Jr., Cowboys Pro Bowl RG Zack Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be eligible to play in the season-opener.

This is a huge loss for the Cowboys.

