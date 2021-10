Well, this one caught a lot of people off guard.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys have released LB Jaylon Smith.

Smith still had 5 years, $50.75M left on his contract and by cutting him, the Cowboys will have $16.6 million in dead cap.

In-season surprise: Cowboys released LB Jaylon Smith, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021