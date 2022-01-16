Dallas Cowboys misspell name on jersey, Twitter erupts

Ok, we get it that Leighton Vander Esch may be playing his final game with the Dallas Cowboys but you would think that by now, the team’s equipment manager would make sure Vander Esche’s name is spelled correctly on his jersey.

Well, as you can see in the photo below, spelling Vander Esche’s name correctly was just too much to ask.

As you can imagine Twitter was not to kind about the error.