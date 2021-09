On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and on Friday, they lost an offensive lineman.

According to reports, Cowboys RT La’el Collins has been suspended five games for violating the league’s the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

