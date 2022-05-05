Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in accident

According to a report from Rebecca Lopez, sources have told her that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been involved in an accident and transported to a hospital.
“Dallas Police sources say Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident in Dallas and has been transported to hospital. I am told his injuries are not serious. DPD is investigating.”
“He is all good,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the Dallas Morning News.
Thankfully, it sounds like Jones’ injuries (if he suffered any) are minor.
Super Bowl Futures Betting: Post NFL Draft Edition
An awful lot has changed since the last time we checked in on each team’s odds of winning the next Super Bowl back in February. There have been retirements (and un-retirements), free agency, blockbuster trades, and of course the NFL Draft.
With all this water under the bridge, it seemed an appropriate time to check on the latest odds on offer at the FanDuel SportsBook, one of a host of markets available to those who enjoy a little something extra on the action.
|Team
|Super Bowl Odds (as Of 3/5/2022)
|Buffalo Bills
|+650
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+750
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+950
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1100
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Denver Broncos
|+1600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1600
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1700
|Cleveland Browns
|+1900
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2200
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2700
|Tennessee Titans
|+3000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+3500
|New England Patriots
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|New Orleans Saints
|+4400
|Washington Commanders
|+7000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+8000
|New York Giants
|+8000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+10000
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|Chicago Bears
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+10000
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+18000
|Houston Texans
|+22000
Back in February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were available at +2200. Their massive drop in price can mostly be explained by the decision made by Tom Brady to end his retirement after just over six weeks, returning the team to the top of the list of contenders in a very weak-looking NFC.
The Buffalo Bills are the current favorites to win their first Super Bowl on the back of their explosive offense led by Josh Allen and a talented defense augmented by free agent signing Von Miller.
The Kansas City Chiefs, on the back of four consecutive AFC title game appearances, are third in the pecking order behind the Bills and the Bucs at +950, while the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are tied with fellow NFC regular-season powerhouses the Green Bay Packers at +1100.
