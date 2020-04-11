Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gives middle finger to COVID-19, holds party which Ezekiel Elliott attends

It takes some kind of dumb to do what Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reportedly did amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed thousands of people across the United States and will probably kill thousands more.
According to a report from TMZ, Prescott recently held a birthday party for a friend and 30 people were present, including his Cowboys’ teammate, Ezekiel Elliott.
Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are partying like it's NOT 2020 in the middle of a pandemic — hanging together for a celebration that appears to violate the Texas "safer-at-home" order. https://t.co/rzw1jiyvZm
— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 11, 2020
The photos, which can be seen by clicking here, clearly show party guests standing much closer than 6-feet apart, as recommended by…everybody with a brain.
According to an order from the governor of Texas, no social gatherings can be held with more than 10 people.
It is unfortunate that high-profile athletes like Prescott and Elliott cannot be better examples during this challenging time in America.