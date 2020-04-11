57.1 F
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gives middle finger to COVID-19, holds party which Ezekiel Elliott attends

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

It takes some kind of dumb to do what Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reportedly did amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed thousands of people across the United States and will probably kill thousands more.

According to a report from TMZ, Prescott recently held a birthday party for a friend and 30 people were present, including his Cowboys’ teammate, Ezekiel Elliott.

The photos, which can be seen by clicking here, clearly show party guests standing much closer than 6-feet apart, as recommended by…everybody with a brain.

According to an order from the governor of Texas, no social gatherings can be held with more than 10 people.

It is unfortunate that high-profile athletes like Prescott and Elliott cannot be better examples during this challenging time in America.

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleLouis Riddick: ‘The people around Matthew Stafford have failed Detroit’
Next articleDetroit Red Wings ‘Russian Five’ fight with New York Rangers [Video]

Comments

