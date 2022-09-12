On Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys were dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their way to a 19-3 loss but the Cowboys lost more than just the game as quarterback Dak Prescott was forced to leave the game with a significant injury.

According to a Monday morning report from Ian Rapoport, Prescott suffered a broken thumb and surgery is imminent. Rapoport noted that it is a clean fracture above the joint on Prescott’s throwing hand and he will need surgery right away.

Rapoport said Prescott would miss at least a month and possibly more. In fact, ESPN is reporting that Prescott will likely miss 6-8 weeks of action.

With Prescott out, it will be Cooper Rush who will now be the starting quarterback for the Cowboys.

From @GMFB: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is out an extended period of time after a thumb fracture, as he’s set for imminent surgery. pic.twitter.com/4VZqOv0MAQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers significant injury

From ESPN:

Prescott was injured in the fourth quarter when he hit the hand of outside linebacker Shaq Barrett while throwing a pass. Prescott will meet with the Cowboys’ hand specialist Monday but, according to multiple sources, he will have a pin and plate inserted into the area to stabilize the joint.

Prescott said he initially thought he jammed a finger and didn’t believe it was serious. But he went to the locker room for X-rays, which showed a fracture.

“I was told it was much cleaner than it could have been,” Prescott said after the game while wearing a splint on his right hand.

“It’s a significant injury,” coach Mike McCarthy said.