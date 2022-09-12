On Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys were dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their way to a 19-3 loss but the Cowboys lost more than just the game as quarterback Dak Prescott was forced to leave the game with a significant injury.
According to a Monday morning report from Ian Rapoport, Prescott suffered a broken thumb and surgery is imminent. Rapoport noted that it is a clean fracture above the joint on Prescott’s throwing hand and he will need surgery right away.
Rapoport said Prescott would miss at least a month and possibly more. In fact, ESPN is reporting that Prescott will likely miss 6-8 weeks of action.
With Prescott out, it will be Cooper Rush who will now be the starting quarterback for the Cowboys.
From @GMFB: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is out an extended period of time after a thumb fracture, as he’s set for imminent surgery. pic.twitter.com/4VZqOv0MAQ
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers significant injury
From ESPN:
Prescott was injured in the fourth quarter when he hit the hand of outside linebacker Shaq Barrett while throwing a pass. Prescott will meet with the Cowboys’ hand specialist Monday but, according to multiple sources, he will have a pin and plate inserted into the area to stabilize the joint.
Prescott said he initially thought he jammed a finger and didn’t believe it was serious. But he went to the locker room for X-rays, which showed a fracture.
“I was told it was much cleaner than it could have been,” Prescott said after the game while wearing a splint on his right hand.
“It’s a significant injury,” coach Mike McCarthy said.
Nation, do you think Cooper Rush can keep the Dallas Cowboys afloat while Dak Prescott is out, or does this already mark the end of their hopes of making the playoffs?