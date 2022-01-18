Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott takes to Twitter, apologizes for post game comments

UPDATE:

Just moments ago, Dak Prescott took to Twitter to apologize for the comments he made following the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.”

“I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.”

“That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Following the game, Dak Prescott weighed in on Dallas Cowboys fans throwing things at the NFL officials as they were leaving the field.

Prescott was initially under the impression that Cowboys fans were throwing things at the players, which he called “sad.”

“For people to react that way when you’re supposed to be a supporter and be with us through thick and thin, that’s tough,” Prescott said.

Prescott was then told that Cowboys fans were also throwing things at the NFL officials as they left the field and he praised them for their actions.

“A credit to them,” Prescott said.

“The fans felt the same way as us. I guess that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody is upset with the way this thing played out,” he added.

FROM SUNDAY:

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL Wild Card Playoff game and it was the 49ers who pulled off the upset in “Jerry World.”

Following the game, Cowboys fans were seen throwing things at the referees and their own players as they walked toward the locker room.

