Dallas Cowboys reportedly ‘likely’ to release 4-time Pro Bowler

If you take a look at the 2022 free agent class, there is no doubt about it that there will be plenty of wide receivers available for teams who are willing to pay up.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the wide receiver position is about to get deeper.

On Friday, Schefter reported that the Dallas Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Cooper.

Cooper, who is 27, is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20.

Cooper is a 4-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and you can bet there will be quite a bit of interest for his services.