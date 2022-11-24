Dallas Cowboys to wear classic throwback uniform on Thanksgiving

It’s Thanksgiving Day, which means we are not only guaranteed to see America’s Team, the Detroit Lions play, but we also get to see the Dallas Cowboys. This year, the Cowboys have a very important game as they will host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium (AKA, Jerry World) in Arlington, Texas. According to reports, the Cowboys will be bringing back their classic throwback uniforms for today’s game against the Giants.

Which uniform will the Dallas Cowboys wear on Thanksgiving Day?

According to the Cowboys, they will be wearing their classic throwback jersey/helmet combo for today’s game against the Giants.

Here is the video the Cowboys released just moments ago to unveil their uniform combo for today’s game.