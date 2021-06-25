Dallas Mavericks finalizing deal with Jason Kidd to become new head coach

Sharing is caring!

The Dallas Mavericks were in need of a new head coach after long-tenured bench boss Rick Carlisle departed to take the Indiana Pacers job, a position he’d previously held.

And now, they’re about to officially name his successor.

According to multiple reports, the Mavericks are in agreement with former 2011 NBA champion Jason Kidd to become their new head coach:

The Dallas Mavericks have agreements to hire Hall of Famer Jason Kidd as their new head coach and longtime Nike executive Nico Harrison in a lead basketball operations role, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2021

Carlisle himself endorsed the hiring of Kidd as his successor:

“My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka have so many things in common as players,” Carlisle said on Thursday. “I just think that it would be a great situation for Luka [Doncic], and I think it would be an amazing situation for Jason. I’m the only person on the planet that’s coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that’s just an opinion.”

The No. 2 overall pick in 1994 by the Mavericks, Kidd was a 10-time NBA All-Star, a five-time All-NBA First Team member, and a nine-time NBA All-Defensive Team member.

– – Quotes via Yahoo Link – –