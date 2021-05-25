Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porziņģis fined $50K by NBA for strip club visit

Sharing is caring!

Kristaps Porziņģis is in hot water with the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks’ center is being fined $50,000 for visiting a club in Los Angeles one day after his team bested the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their opening round playoff series at the Staples Center.

NBA rules currently prohibit players “from going into any bar, club, lounge or similar establishment, regardless of the player’s vaccination status.”

Porziņģis, who scored 14 points along with four rebounds in Game 1, will be available to play for the Mavericks in Game 2.