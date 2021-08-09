Dallas Mavericks re-sign superstar Luka Dončić to massive contract extension

Luka Doncic isn’t going anywhere.

He’s staying deep in the heart of Texas with a massive new contract that will keep him in Dallas another five years, and pay him an insane amount. The new deal is worth a reported $207 million:

The native Slovenian was selected unanimously to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and won Rookie of the Year for the 2018–19 season. In his sophomore season, he was selected to his first NBA All-Star game and named to the All-NBA First Team. He’s averaged 25.7 PPG, 7.7 APG, and 8.4 RPG in 199 career NBA games.

